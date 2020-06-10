Bihar: Man Wills Half Of His Property To Two Elephants, States Threat To Life From Family

While elephants have been in the news for tragic reasons, a man in Bihar has willed half of his property worth rupees five crores to his two elephants after one of them saved his life.

The man -- Akhtar Imam who is the Chief manager of the Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERWAT) -- stated that he had the two elephants, Moti and Rani, since he was 12 years old. He has also mentioned in his will that if the elephants die, the property will go to the AERAWAT organisation.

Read: Video: Elephant calf 'dances' his way into the world, netizens call it 'beautiful'

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Imam said, "Once, there was an attempt of murder made against me. At that time the elephants saved me. When some miscreants armed with pistols tried to enter my room my elephant started trumpeting. It woke me up and I was able to shout and raise an alarm due to which the miscreants ran away." He also mentioned that the elephants are like his family and he cannot live without them.

Read: Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Min

Imam fears threat from family

According to Imam, after he transferred the land to the elephants, he has felt a threat to his life from his family. Due to some family dispute, his wife and children have been living away from him for the last 10 years. Speaking to the news agency, he recalled that earlier, one of his sons had allegedly filed a wrong case against him for which he was arrested. However, he was later let off after being proven innocent. He also stated that his son had tried to sell the elephants to smugglers once.

Read: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe into death of pregnant elephant in Kerala

Read: Kerala: Idukki residents stage protest; demand protection of property from wild elephants

(With ANI Inputs)