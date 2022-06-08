Bihar: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped By 3 In Moving Bus In Bettiah; 2 Accused Arrested

In yet another horrifying incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a bus in the Bettiah area of Bihar's West Champaran district. According to the preliminary report, three people were accused of allegedly gangraping a minor girl in a moving bus in the Bettiah area of West Champaran District.

It was reported that after the horrifying incident the minor girl was in a conscious state and was banging on the door of the bus while it was parked on the outskirts of Bihar's Bettiah. Some passerby came to the rescue of the minor victim and immediately shifted her to the nearby district hospital where she is being treated. According to the police, the bus has been seized and two people have been arrested in the matter. "Three people were accused of allegedly raping a minor girl inside a bus in Bettiah, West Champaran district. The girl was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state. The bus has been seized. The driver and helper of the bus have been arrested," Mukul Pandey, Sub-divisional Police Officer Sadar (SDPO), Bettiah said according to ANI.

Notably, another minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub.

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Rape Case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 and 323 and section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political leader.