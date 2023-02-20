Bihar: Mob Sets Fire To Several Buildings After Clash In Patna; One Dead, Three Injured

A man was killed and three others sustained injuries on Sunday, February 19 after a mob set fire to some buildings in a village on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna. A raging clash broke out between two groups in Jethuli village in Patna over a parking dispute. Police reached the spot in huge strength.

As per Sanjit Kumar, family member of the deceased, the whole matter was related to a parking dispute. He said that his nephew was parking his car in his private land when the domineering Umesh Rai, Bacha Rai along with their people started threatening and arguing.

When the attack took place, policemen were also present but they were unable to stop the bullies from firing. After this, associates of Umesh Rai and Bachha Rai started firing due to which his nephew, identifed as Gautam Kumar died and three others were severely injured.

The injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

As per Kumar, the incident took place around noon. At the time of the incident, the police carried out aerial firing to stop the bullies, however, the miscreants did not stop.

'Situation under control,' says Patna SSP

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon told ANI, "One person was dead and three were injured in the incident. The main accused was arrested and the situation is under control. Search is underway for the other accused."

After the incident, a mournful silence was observed in the area.

