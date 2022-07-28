Bihar: NCPCR Seeks Reports After 37 Schools Observe Friday As Weekly Off Instead Of Sunday

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought an explanation from the Bihar government over 37 government schools observing the weekly holidays on Friday instead of Sunday in Muslim-dominated areas.

As per the sources, 37 government schools in five blocks of Kishanganj district, which has a significant Muslim population, have been observing Friday as their weekly holiday. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote a letter to Bihar chief secretary Amir Subhani and asked under whose direction the decision has been taken. The apex child rights body has sought a report from the Bihar government within 10 days on the matter.

Bihar Education Min Assures Probe

With some government schools in Kishanganj allegedly shifting their holidays to Friday, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary spoke exclusively to Republic TV and assured that an investigation will be carried out into the matter. He stated that the schools were bound to follow the regulations of the government, and the matter would be probed.

"19 schools in the Kishanganj district are receiving leave on Fridays, we don't have any official information regarding this but now that we got to know, we will get it checked. By saying something or by writing something down, institutions can not become Urdu schools. The school will remain in the category in which it has been registered in the records of the government," the Bihar Education Minister said. "The investigation will happen and what is right will be done. We are assuring you that what is right will be done as per the rules. Schools are run by the government's rules, not by any committee. It doesn't matter what any committee is saying, government rules are important. We will check this and ensure school functions are based on rules," he added.

Jharkhand schools declare weekly off on Friday

Earlier reports had surfaced that government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara and Dumka were changing their weekly offs from Sundays to Fridays. The decision was allegedly taken by the schools without seeking proper permission from the authorities. Speaking on the matter, Sanjay Kumar Dar, DSE Dumka told ANI and said that all the schools have 'Urdu' in their names, and thereby the conditions behind the decision will be investigated.

"We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names. It is being investigated how Urdu is tied to these institutions and under what conditions a weekly holiday on Friday is offered in government schools. There is no instruction from the department to keep schools closed on Friday. After receiving the report, we will start an investigation," he said.

(Image: PTI/Twitter@KanoongoPriyank)