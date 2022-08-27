Bihar: Patna Metro Project Camp Office Robbed; Criminals Steal Crucial Docs, Equipment

The ongoing work of the Patna Metro Project in Bihar landed into trouble after it came under the target of criminals. In an incident that took place on Friday night, a group of unidentified miscreants targeted the camp office of the metro project in Patna's Gangapath area.

According to the information available so far, around 3 dozen criminals arrived at the camp office and carried out a robbery. They came on a boat and took away all the belongings of the metro project along with them. Apart from that, the robbers also vandalised the office and took away some crucial equipment of the project.

Acting upon the situation, senior police officers after receiving information about the theft immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. Also, officials of the metro project reached the camp office and are presently taking note of the matter.

Notably, the incident came just a few days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project’s underground construction work. He was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

About the Patna Metro Rail Project

It is a flagship project initiated in February 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone. The metro project is presently under construction.

While it is 31 km long, the First line of the project will be connecting Danapur to Mithapur-Khemni Chak followed by which the second line will connect Patna Railway Station-Pataliputra Bus Terminal. Also, the underground metro stations constructed under the project will be made at main stoppages like Rajendra Nagar, Moin-Ul_Haq stadium, Patna university, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan, and Akashvani.

Around three years have been allotted for the completion of the metro rail project.

Image: PTI