Bihar: People Raise Pro-Pakistan Slogans After A Badminton Match, 5 Arrested; Probe On

Five people were arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Bihar’s Arrah district. In a video that went viral, people can be heard making pro-Pakistan slogans in a road march after a game of Badminton.

While talking to ANI, SHO Chandi said, "We have just arrested five people in this matter and further action is going on."

Pro-Pakistan slogans

The incident occurred in Bhojpur’s Chandi village. The group of people holding a trophy were heard raising anti-national slogans, according to ANI. The video shows a person dressed in blue making the video.

During the victory procession, two people can be seen with the trophy, in a celebratory mood. The youth can be seen in the procession, raising Pro-Pakistan slogans. The arrested people are being investigated, said the police on December 23. The police as a part of further investigation are also scanning through the video to nab the other accused.

According to the Bhojpur SP, Sanjay Singh an FIR has been lodged against the unknown including five nominees. Apart from Tanveer Alam and Kallu, two more accused have been arrested.

Image: Republic