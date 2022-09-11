Bihar Police Association Demands Action Against Nawada SP For Keeping Cops In Lockup

The Bihar Police Association (BPA) has demanded a probe into the Nawada police station incident wherein it is alleged that Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangala had put five police officers inside the lockup after he found their work dissatisfactory.

Speaking about the incident, BPA's president Mrityunjay Kumar Singh demanded an FIR against the accused SP, saying that a probe should be initiated at the earliest. "We got the information soon after the incident from our Nawada branch and it is being discussed on WhatsApp groups of police personnel as well. Incidents like these are reminiscent of the colonial period," BPA president Mrityunjay Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Adding further he said, "The incident is the first of its kind and could tarnish the image of Bihar Police. We demand a judicial probe and a thorough investigation of CCTV footage." Singh also said that attempts were made to contact the SP but he did not respond to repeated calls.

The BPA alleged that the Nawada SP is putting pressure on the police officers he allegedly put inside the lockup to "his up" the matter. "There are allegations that the SP is putting pressure on aggrieved persons to hush up the matter. Attempts may also be made to tamper with the CCTV footage. A probe should be initiated at the earliest and FIR should be lodged under sections of the IPC," the association demanded.

Nawada police station incident

According to the reports, the alleged incident took place in a police station in Bihar's Nawada district on Thursday night when SP Gaurav Mangala, who was dissatisfied with the performance of the three assistant sub-inspectors and two sub-inspectors, locked up all the officers. The CCTV camera footage of the alleged incident shows five cops inside the lockup at Nawada police station.

As per the media reports, the five officers were forced to stay in the lockup for about 2 hours, after which they were released. Notably, when the Nawada SP was contacted by reporters seeking his response, the police officer called the incident "fake news".

(With inputs from PTI)