Bihar Police Candidates Stage Protest In Patna, Cops Resort To Water Cannons, Lathi-charge

On Tuesday, police lathi-charged students who were protesting against the inspector exams that had been conducted recently in Patna, Bihar. There has been a constant protest against the inspector exams since the candidates alleged that the question paper of the concerned exam was leaked and therefore demand the cancellation of the examination.

During one such protest on Tuesday, the students tried to enter a prohibitory area near Gandhi Maidan where protests are not allowed due to heavy influx of traffic. As students flocked those lanes, the police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Exams deferred by CSBC

Earlier the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had announced on their official website that the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam has been postponed. The Bihar Police constable examination was scheduled to be held on Monday i.e January 20th, 2020 with around 6 lakh students appearing for it.

