Bihar: Police Clash With Ward Workers Outside BJP Office In Patna As Protest Turns Violent

A massive protest in Bihar’s capital Patna turned violent on Monday after protesters clashed with the police personnel. Tear gas was shelled on the protesters who pelted stones on the police officers trying to control them. The Panchayat Ward secretaries and workers gathered outside the BJP office on Monday to stage a sit-in protest, after staging a Dharna for the last two weeks in Patna’s Gardanibagh.

The protesters who were demanding payments of dues reached the BJP office and shouted slogans at the BJP's office in Bihar’s capital in Patna. As the protests went out of hand, the police reached the spot. The protesters that have gheraoed the BJP office, also pelted stones at the police officials, as per reports. The situation remains tense, as the protests turned volatile. The dramatic visuals from the protest site showed the police using tear gas and water cannons, to calm down the situation and control the crowd.

#WATCH | Bihar: Ruckus between Panchayat ward secretaries & Bihar Police witnessed outside the BJP office in Patna; many Panchayat ward secretaries had come to gherao the BJP office with their demands pic.twitter.com/mJ3DCm98C0 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

The agitating ward secretaries were miffed at the state official’s latest decision of appointing new ward secretaries, and they claimed that the decision came in even as they have not been paid their due wages. They demanded to meet the government’s representatives on the same.

'They are making employed people unemployed,' claim protesters

Ward secretaries claimed they were forced to work for four years without being paid a gratuity. These people were chosen based on performance for the schemes functioning under the 7 Nishchay programme. They further claimed that they have not received a single rupee despite the assurance.

While speaking to Republic, a protestor said that "BJP’s Samrat Choudhary of the BJP has announced that new ward secretaries will be appointed, even as we have not been paid for the last four years. They make big claims about removing unemployment, although they are making employed people like us, unemployed." The protestor went on to add that they are raising three demands from the BJP MLC Samrat Choudhary, who is also the Minister of Panchayati Raj in the CM Nitish Kumar led government. Their demands included - “payment of their dues, withdrawal of the latest notification of new appointments and retaining them on job positions.”

Image: ANI