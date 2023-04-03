Bihar Police Conduct Flag March In Nalanda Over Ram Navami Violence | Ground Report

Horse-mounted police personnel on Monday, April 3, conducted a flag march two days after the violence erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district during the Ram Navami festivities. About 132 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, according to police.

During the clashes, a boy named Gulshan Kumar was killed as two groups exchanged fire last Saturday night. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the victim's brother recounted what happened on that day.

"My brother and I had gone to buy groceries and medicines. When we were returning, we heard gunshots and started running. I was ahead and my brother was behind. I saw my brother lying in a pool of blood... My brother's last words were 'please save me'," Vikas, the elder brother of the victim, said.

On April 2, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting and directed the police and administration to be on alert. He also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of Gulshan Kumar.

Nalanda clashes: Riots issue rocks Bihar assembly

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Bihar assembly as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the `Mahagathbandhan' government of failing to check communal disturbances in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram towns. The BJP MLAs were seen raising slogans against the state government and demanded that CM Nitish Kumar should resign and condemn the violence.

"The violence that happened in Sasaram and Nalanda has happened in the past as well. Why doesn't the government deploy enough security,'' Leader of the Opposition party Vijay Kumar Sinha asked.

In response, 'Mahagathbandhan' members accused the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of involvement in the violence and also lamented Home Minister Amit Shah's comments at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday, where he had promised to hang rioters upside down if the BJP came to power in the state.