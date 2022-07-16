Bihar Police Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In The State In '2047 Plot' Case

Bihar Police on Saturday conducted multiple raids at various places in districts including Madhubani, Kathihar, Araria, Motihari, Muzaffarpur and Patna in connection with the '2047 plot' exposed by Patna Police on Thursday.

"Police raided various places in Darbhanga in search of three PFI Members," Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumai said, "Three accused in the Patna PFI case are residents of Darbhanga. We are conducting raids to trace them. We are in continuous touch with Patna Police in this regard. History of accused persons is being traced."

A total of 26 people have been named in the FIR. Patna Police on Thursday uncovered a chilling document that talks to establish an "Islamic government" in the country by 2047 when India celebrated the 100th anniversary of the country's Independence.

The Police recovered an eight-pace document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' after busting a potential terror module with links to PFI and arrested three accused. They have been identified as former Jharkhand Police officer Mohammad Jallauddin, the alleged kingpin of the 'divide India' module Arman Malik and ex-member member of banned organisation SIMI and current member of PFI Athar Parvez.

Excerpts of the internal document stated that the Popular Front of India is confident that even if 10 percent of the Muslim population rallied behind it, then the outfit would subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

During the probe, it was also found that Parvez was in touch with some foreign outfits and was allegedly raising funds for anti-India activities. "The police have also engaged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further probe pertaining to their money trail," a police official said.

PFI distances itself

Meanwhile, the extremist outfit has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed said.

In a separate development, Patna Police also busted a totally brainwashed Ghazwa-e-Hind' group on Friday and arrested one person. Persons from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Gulf countries were part of that group.