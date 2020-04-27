Bihar Police Issues Directive To Avoid Harassment Of Minorities During Ramzan

The SP of Sitamadhi district of Bihar has issued a notification directing all the police officials and SHOs of the district that ID-UL-FITRA will be celebrated on 24th May and many people from minority community are observing fast. They venture out to buy fruits in the market, and they should not be unnecessarily harassed, physically assaulted or any kind of misbehaviour by the policemen should be reported.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases At 27,892; Death Toll Hits 872

When contacted SP of Sitamadhi, Anil Kumar said, "The letter has been misconstrued. It's an internal letter for maintenance of law and order. The lockdown will be effective for everyone from all sections of society." Additional Director General of Police Headquarter Jitendra Kumar said, "We have not issued any such directive. It may have been issued to maintain law and order situation." Here is a copy of the directive:

READ | 19 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bihar; Total Reaches 274

For the next one month, people from the minority community will be holding fast till the celebration of ID-UL-FITRA. Now the Sitamadhi SP has issued this directive, in order to avoid any mishap during the holy month of Ramzan.

READ | 3 More Test Positive For Covid-19 In Bihar; Total Reaches 277

READ | 'Intense Testing Of People Coming From Outside Bihar Needed': CM Nitish Kumar