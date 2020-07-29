Bihar Police Issues First Statement On Sushant Probe; May Record Sister Mitu's Statement

The Bihar Police team that is in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case on Wednesday said that everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged by Sushant's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media in Mumbai Crime Branch Office, an official said, "Everyone's statement will be recorded as an FIR is lodged. We went to Sushant's Bandra residence. Cannot share more details as the investigation is underway. Things are moving in the right direction."

Earlier, sources had said that the Bihar Police team is likely to visit Kotak Mahindra Bank headquarters in Mumbai to check the late actor's financial accounts and retrieve his transaction statements. The team may record Sushant's sister Mitu Singh's statement in connection with the actor's alleged suicide.

Police register FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

In the complaint made to Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge, Sushant's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

"They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant's mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea's family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues," the complaint alleged.

'Cheating has been done from her side'

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday said alleged a huge amount of money has been transferred into the account of Rhea Chakraborty from Sushant's account. "An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side," Bablu said. The amount mentioned in the FIR is Rs 15 crore.

"This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

