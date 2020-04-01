Bihar Police Keeps 17 Delegates Of Tablighi Markaz In Quarantine, Send Samples For Testing

Bihar police have kept 17 members of Tablighi Markaz under quarantine and have collected their samples for COVID-19 test. Amidst Corobavirus scare, these 17 people were found in two different mosques in Patna in Digha and Phulwarisharif on March 23, after a complaint from locals regarding the presence of some foreign nationals in Mosque. Out of the seventeen people, twelve are residents of Kyrgyzstan.

Senior SP of Patna Upendra Sharma said that "We received information that 12 foreign nationals are staying in a mosque. 10 people were from Kyrgyzstan and 2 people were from Uttar Pradesh. All of them have been kept in quarantine, for being COVID-19 suspects, in the Samanpura area of Patna. On the same day, we came to know that 7 more people from Kyrgyzstan were located in Bilal mosque in Phulwarisharif area. They have also been kept in quarantine after being screened."

READ | Another COVID-19 Case Reported In Bihar, Total Count 16

READ | Bihar Govt Committed To Help People Stuck Outside Bihar: Nitish Kumar

List of 57 others accessed

Some of these delegates have been in Bihar for one month, some for a week while some have travelled to different parts of the country. The health department has suggested a medial test to be conducted.

"We have got a list of 57 other people apart from these 17. This list has been sent to every district. All of them came here on a tourist visa. They were here for religious preachings in different mosques. No untoward activities have been reported yet in our findings. They have been in India since January and February. They entered in Bihar in the first week of March," he added.

READ | 569 Participants Of Religious Discourse In Nizamuddin Found In UP State: Official

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "We are in the process of identifying more people who were part of the Markaz. We have got a list of 86 people, of which most of them are in quarantine in Delhi. Then we have another list of 57 people whom we are trying to locate and a group of 48 foreign nationals whom we have already tracked. We are ascertaining their travel history."

After delegates who attended Tablighi Markaz in Nizammudin were found positive for Coronavirus, it has sent shivers all over the country where these delegates travelled. MHA has released a list of 162 people from Bihar who attended the Markaz. Now all eyes are on the results of the test samples.

READ | 10% Of All Of India's Coronavirus Positive Cases Now Have Direct Link To Nizamuddin Event