Bihar: Probe Ordered Against Nawada SP For ‘keeping Cops In Lock-up’

Bihar Police authorities have asked an inspector general rank officer to examine the authenticity of evidence furnished against the Nawada district SP that he allegedly kept five cops inside a lockup for two hours, and initiate action if he is found guilty.

The Magadh IG, Vinay Kumar, was directed to complete the investigation into the matter within seven working days and update the Headquarters, according to an order issued by the Anil Kishore Yadav, Additional Director General (ADG), CID & Weaker Section division of the Bihar Police.

“If the evidence is found to be authentic, a case should be registered against the Nawada SP,” the order said.

The alleged incident took place in a police station in Nawada district on September 9 as SP Gaurav Mangala was dissatisfied with the performance of three assistant sub-inspectors and two sub-inspectors. He allegedly put them inside the lock-up for two hours.

Bihar Police Association lodged a complaint with the ADG and submitted electronic evidence against Mangala.

The SP concerned was not available for comment. When contacted, Vinay Kumar refused to speak on the issue. PTI PKD NN NN

