Bihar: Railways TT Assaulted By GRP Inspector For Allegedly Asking Train Ticket

In a case of high-handedness, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer in Bihar thrashed a Railways TT (Travelling Ticket Examiner) for allegedly asking a railway ticket from him. According to preliminary information, TT Dinesh Kumar was allegedly beaten by the GRP officer Sunil Kumar Singh when the former asked the police officer about his railway ticket.

#BREAKING | Shocker from Bihar: Train TT asks for ticket, gets thrashed by Inspector Sunil Singh posted at police station; incident caught on tape



The incident took place in Bihar's Munger-Danapur intercity express when GRP police inspector Sunil Kumar Singh was travelling without a ticket in an AC coach. When the Indian Railways' TT Dinesh Kumar asked the GRP police officer about his train ticket, the police officer who was travelling with his constable, assaulted the Railways official and thrashed him mercilessly. As per the visuals, Dinesh Kumar was seen crying helplessly and saying that the concerned GRP officer assaulted him and then left the train at Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur railway station.

Narrating his ordeal, Dinesh Kumar said, "The inspector along with his men thrashed me badly. I have only asked for the ticket. He started abusing me in front of the passengers. I ignored this and was busy doing my work. All of a sudden they started pulling me outside the train (when the train reached a station). I pleaded with women to help me who later helped me. No one in my coach except the women saved me." He claimed that the police officer and his men attacked him on his face, eyes, and abdomen area. Notably, a case has been filed by the TT against this alleged display of high-handedness by a GRP police inspector and his men.

Reacting to this incident, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha ensured that action will be taken as SP Railways has been apprised of the matter for further investigation. "SP Railways is apprised of the matter, investigating it, and will come up with facts of the incident. Requisite follow-up action will be ensured," Jha wrote in a tweet.