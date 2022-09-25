Bihar Shocker: Amid Rise In Crime In State, Policeman Abducted In Patna; Complaint Lodged

In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar’s capital Patna, a police constable was kidnapped on September 24 during the morning hours between 7 am and 9 am from near the BMP 5 police station in the Mahuabagh locality. The miscreants kidnapped constable Shashi Bhushan Singh who had been travelling in a Bolero without a number plate, and fled the scene. Singh had also served in the Bihar Special Task Force. A complaint was registered in the Rupaspur police station.

The number of crime incidents have increased in the state in the past few days. The Begusarai firing was one of the latest incidents, killing one person and injuring nine. The miscreants who were involved in the mass shootout fired indiscriminately, while on a two-wheeler, at different locations in four police station areas in Begusarai.

Amit Shah cautions about ‘Jungle raj’ in Bihar

In his maiden visit to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioned people about the return of ‘Jungle raj’ in Bihar. He said, "I'd like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh if people engaging in the fodder scam became ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he's (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu Prasad Yadav's pressure. The danger of 'Jungle-raj' looms over Bihar."

Significantly, post the mass shooting in Begusarai, incidents of shooting were also reported from Hajipur and Barhiya. There were also reports of killings in Chapra and Nawada.

Image: PTI