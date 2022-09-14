Bihar: Shooting Spree In Begusarai Kills One, Injures Nine; BJP Calls For Bandh In Protest

A shooting spree was reported in Bihar's Begusarai district which resulted in the death of one whereas nine others were left injured. According to ANI, the incident took place on National Highway 28 (NH28) near Begusarai and the shooting was being carried out by unidentified bike-borne assailants. Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has launched an investigation to nab the miscreants and have installed barricades across the district.

"We got information that at four different police station areas, two criminals on a bike have shot people in an indiscriminate manner," Yogendra Kumar, SP of Begusarai said as per ANI. "10 people were shot out of which 1 has died. The remaining 9 are out of danger, some have been released from hospital."

Assuring that the situation is under control, the Begusarai SP revealed that three teams have been formed to carry out the investigation and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the criminals. He, however, said that the outraged family members of the injured and the deceased persons have blocked the NH-28. As of now, doctors involved in the treatment of the injured said that the bullets were fired using a pistol.

Union Min Giriraj Singh targets Nitish Kumar; calls for Bihar Bandh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government and accused the Bihar CM of letting the criminals get away scot free. "Begusarai-like incident happens when criminals become fearless. For 30km through four police stations, criminals pass through the road without any restriction and open fire. There is a thing called fear among people," he told ANI.

"It is the misfortune of Bihar that there is no such thing as a government in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister is scared to say that I belong to Jungle Raj, the day he says so, the Deputy Chief Minister will remove him from power," he added.

Taking to his Twitter, the Minister also revealed that the Begusarai BJP has called for a Bandh on September 14 to wake up the Nitish government from a deep sleep. "Begusarai BJP and common people have called for Begusarai bandh tomorrow (September 14) to wake up the Nitish government sleeping in the sleep of Kumbhakarna amidst the orgy of death in Begusarai and Bihar….All of you are requested to cooperate," Singh tweeted.

