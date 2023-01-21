Bihar: Spurt In Idol Theft Cases Gives Police The Jitters

The spurt in the cases of idol theft and the alleged involvement of international gangs are giving the Bihar Police the jitters.

Over 20 precious idols have been stolen from temples and other places in the last four months, a senior Bihar Police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“It is suspected that most of the stolen idols might have reached neighbouring countries with the active connivance of members of international gangs, operating in Bihar and other northern states,” the officer said.

Recently, a 1,200-year-old idol of Lord Vishnu was stolen from the sculpture shed of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) at Datiana, here. The theft of the antique idol took place on the intervening night of December 25-26, 2022.

“Similarly, a 300-year-old idol of Lord Vishnu was stolen from a temple in Sitamarhi district on December 28, last year.

“Ten precious idols made of 'ashtadhatu' (eight-metal alloy) were also stolen from a temple in Saran district in September last year. Reports of similar incidents also came from Purnea and Gaya districts”, , the officer said.

According to Bihar Police records, a total of 48 precious idols were stolen from different temples and places in the state in 2022 (till December 20), whereas the figure was 44 in 2021.

While security personnel could recover 22 stolen idols in 2021, the state police could recover only 7 in 2022, the data says.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police investigates idol theft cases involving inter-district, interstate and international gangs in coordination with their counterparts in other districts or states.

“Our investigations in several cases have revealed that handlers, associated with inter-state or international gangs, operating in Bihar are mainly involved in theft cases of precious idols or ancient artworks. We are already on high alert and idol theft cases are always on the top of our priority list”, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, Nayyar Hasnain Khan, told PTI on Saturday.

The state government has already directed the authorities concerned to prepare a district-wise list of important temples and the artefacts preserved there.

It should specifically mention the movable and immovable properties of the temples, the names of the deities installed there, and the estimated cost of the statues.

The list should also incorporate the names of caretakers and their photographs.