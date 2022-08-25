As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Faiyaz Ahmad's residence in Bihar's Madhubani, his supporters attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The raids come in connection with the land-for-jobs-scam case. Earlier in the day, searches were carried out at four other senior RJD leaders closely associated with party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

On Wednesday evening, the RJD workers gathered outside RJD MP's residence and protested against CBI raids. The supporters pelted stones at the CRPF convoy and attacked the bus breaking the window panes. Two jawans were also injured during the protest. The CBI was carrying out raids under the protection of CRPF.

As the protest escalated, Faiyaz Ahmad came out of his residence to convince the supporters and appealed them to maintain peace. While speaking to the media, he said, "the CBI raid against him is politically motivated and so far nothing has been found in the raid". Defending his supporters the MP stated that the CRPF personnel lathi-charged workers after which they pelted stones at the police.

Supporters of RJD MP Faiyaz Ahmad protest against CBI raids in Madhubani

RJD workers pelt stones and manhandle CRPF jawans

Damaged CRPF bus after stone-pelting

Raids conducted in connection to 'Land For Jobs' scam

On Wednesday, multiple searches were carried out at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, and Faiyaz Ahmad in Patna ahead of the Bihar floor test. Furious over the agency's action, Sunil Singh claimed that the raids were conducted intentionally and "out of fear ahead of the trust vote in the Bihar assembly."

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor. We will protest against this raid," he said, from the balcony of his home amid the raids.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sunil Singh have gathered outside his residence in protest against the central agency's action on the RJD leader.

The CBI registered a fresh corruption case against the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti in May. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case. As per sources, the CBI lodged an FIR only after a Preliminary inquiry was completed. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when Yadav was the Railways Minister. Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways. Sources said that Yadav's wife Rabri Devi was named in the FIR.

(Image: Republic)