Bihar: Teacher Aspirants Intensify Demands To Govt; ‘Suspend ADM, Issue Job Notification’

A day after the brutal lathi-charge against the teacher aspirants who were protesting in Patna, they intensified their demands on August 23 and said that the government should suspend K K Singh, Patna's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and issue the notification for clearing of the vacancies of the teachers.

Significantly, the CTET and BTET candidates were protesting at Patna’s Dakbangla intersection on August 22 to include them in the seventh phase of the teacher planning process. It is pertinent to note that RJD which is now a part of the Bihar government, was at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar when the party was part of the opposition and had pledged to create 10 Lakh jobs if voted to power.

माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री जी ने पटना जिलाधिकारी से फोन पर वार्ता की। DM ने पटना Central SP और DDC के नेतृत्व में एक जाँच कमेटी का गठन किया है कि ADM ने अभ्यर्थियों पर स्वयं लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया, ऐसी क्या नौबत थी?दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारी पर कारवाई होगी।

pic.twitter.com/XKLKhxBFQ4 — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) August 22, 2022

‘ADM should be charged with treason’

The job applicants demanded action against ADM KK Singh for having ordered a lathi charge against the aspirants, who have already cleared all the necessary eligibility tests but the government is not coming up with the required vacancies. They were reportedly being given assurances after assurances, both by the government and the opposition.

An individual who took part in the protests said, “We were going to the governor’s house to give a list of our demands (on August 22) but en route, we were lathi-charged brutally as if we are terrorists. We are the future teachers of this country and thus the ADM should be charged with treason.”

‘Only given assurances since the past 4 years’

Another individual holding a placard of the list of demands said, “Since the past four years, we are only being given assurances after assurances. The last time, a written assurance was given after a demonstration of 25 days. Tejashwi Yadav was also doing the same yesterday. We don't want assurances. Without any delay, the schedule for the vacancy should be issued and ADM KK Singh should be suspended.” These are the two demands that the job applicants have expressed.

The RJD spokesperson, when in opposition, promised to issue a notification with immediate effect when they woud come to power, said another protester. “In the past, RJD leaders would come and say if we would have been in power, the notification would be out tomorrow. Now, when they are in power, they are saying this will take at least six months. You should wait for six months. We are waiting for the last four years,” and the protester further added the government should issue a notification with immediate effect.

Image: Republic World