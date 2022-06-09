Last Updated:

Bihar: Top Maoist Commander Killed By SSB In An Encounter; Body Recovered By Forces

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has killed down a top Maoist commander Matlu Turi during an encounter in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday.

In a major terror crackdown, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has killed down a top Maoist commander during an encounter in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday. The Maoist commander identified as Matlu Turi was killed by the SSB forces in the encounter with broke out on Wednesday and a search operation is presently underway. 

As informed by the SSB officials, the security forces after acting upon specific intel inputs of Maoist presence in the forest area launched a search operation in the area located in the Parasi village under Khaira Police Station. However, after witnessing the forces, the Maoists started firing and in retaliation, the SSB forces also started firing. 

This led to a fierce encounter between the forces and the Maoists present in the area during which Matlu Turi was killed. Afterward, during a search operation launched by the security forces, they recovered an INSAS rifle, several rounds of bullets, and other incriminating materials. 

In addition to that, the forces have also recovered the body of the slain Maoist commander which has now been kept at the Parasi SSB camp in Jamui. 


