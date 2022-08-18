Bihar: Vegetable Vendor's 15-year-old Daughter Shot In Broad Daylight In Patna

A shocking incident of failing law and order has come to light in Bihar’s Patna where a vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot by a person on Wednesday in broad daylight in the locality under the Sipara of Beur police station.

As per the preliminary information, the incident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when a 15-year-old girl was shot by a person in the street of Indrapuri locality of Sipara of Beur police station area while she was going to school. Notably, the girl who is the daughter of a vegetable vendor has suffered injuries on her back and neck area from the gunshot.

The whole incident has been caught on the nearby CCTV camera and as per the visuals, the attacker is seen walking around the area while waiting for the girl. After noticing her, the attacker pursues the victim when she crosses in front of him and then he removes the gun from the bag he was carrying and shoots the 15-year-old who was en route to her school. After critically injuring the girl, the attacker is seen running away.

"A vegetable vendor’s daughter was shot yesterday in the Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of ​​Beur PS in Patna. The injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, the matter is being said to be a love affair," Patna police said, ANI reported.

Notably, the girl who is said to be in critical condition was admitted to the nearby hospital for further treatment. It is significant to mention that the police reached the spot after about one and a half hours which shows the failing condition of the law and order situation in Bihar where criminals are acting in broad daylight.