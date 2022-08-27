In a major crackdown on government officials, the Vigilance Department in Patna launched massive searches at the residence of a government engineer posted in the Rural Works Department in Bihar's Kishanganj district. The raids were carried out on Saturday at the residence of Sanjay Rai, Executive Engineer posted in the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department.

The raids were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vigilance, Sujit Sagar who reached with his team early in the morning. While raids are currently underway at the engineer's residence, the officials have also recovered a huge amount of money and jewellery. While the confirmed amount of money is yet to be confirmed by the officials, cash counting is underway at his residence.

Bihar | Raids underway at the premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department by the Vigilance department, in Patna: Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, Patna pic.twitter.com/5kxeTzJr4L — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Rs 1 crore cash recovered

Speaking to ANI, DSP Sagar further said that an investigation has been carried out against the engineer and an FIR has also been registered against him. Speaking about the recovery, the officials found cash money of around Rs 1 crore along with some incriminating documents, gold and silver jewellery. The amount of money is expected to increase.

#WATCH | Bihar: Cash counting is underway at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Patna.



Vigilance department has conducted raids at 3-4 premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar pic.twitter.com/RwW04tNs4I — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

"We carried out an investigation and registered an FIR against him. Raids were conducted today at his premises in Kishanganj. Cash around Rs 1 crore has been recovered, and some documents and jewellery have also been recovered", he said.

In the meantime, the Vigilance Department has also conducted raids at 3-4 other premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar including in Patna.

Image: ANI