Bihar: Woman Constable Pulled Out Of Moving Train In Mobile Snatching Attempt, Injured

In a shocking development from Bihar, a woman police constable was seriously injured after she was pushed out of a moving train during an attempt to snatch her mobile phone on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Katihar railway station in Bihar where the woman was supposed to get down.

As informed by the police, the lady constable identified as Arti Kumari was standing near the door with her mobile phone in hand as the train slowed down near the station. It was then that a group of miscreants attempted to snatch away her phone. However, after she resisted, a man among the group pulled her out of the train following which, she suffered severe injuries.

#UPDATE Katihar, Bihar: Woman constable Arti Kumari pushed out of a moving train. "He (accused) tried snatching my phone, when I retaliated he pushed me from the moving train, and fled," she said (14.06) pic.twitter.com/00QeMchgC1 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

The lady constable was immediately rescued by the people and rushed to the Katihar Medical College and Hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment. Notably, the woman constable, who is posted in Nawada, was returning home when the incident took place. Speaking on the attack, she told ANI, "He tried snatching my phone. When I retaliated, he pushed me from the moving train and fled. There were few passengers on the train, and I was rescued after about 20 minutes."

In the meantime, while the police have arrested the accused, a formal complaint is yet to be registered by her family members.

On the other hand, a senior police officer while speaking on the matter said that the incident took place on the Samastipur-Katihar passenger train in which the woman constable was travelling.

Without confirming details of the woman being pushed out of the train, he said,

"The accused snatched her phone and tried to run away. However, after the constable tried to resist, she herself got injured. She is presently undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have arrested the accused and have also recovered the stolen mobile phone. Further details will be revealed after an investigation."

Incidents of snatching phones from moving trains

Incidents of snatching mobile phones from moving trains have become a common issue in the country. Recently, another such incident from Bihar had left people astonished after a video surfaced showing a man snatching a mobile phone from a moving train.

In the video that went viral on social media, the man who was hanging on a railway bridge robbed a mobile phone from a passenger when the train crossed the bridge. The passenger who was sitting at the door of a train compartment was filming videos when suddenly his phone was snatched away.

Image: Republic World