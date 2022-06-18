Bihar: Young Children 'bribed' Rs 100 By Pappu Yadav To Join Agnipath Protests In Patna

In Bihar, young children raised political slogans in favour of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav on Saturday, amid calls for a statewide bandh in protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Children as young as 7-8 years old were seen marching on the Dakbungalow road in Patna holding banners of Pappu Yadav's party and sloganeering against the Agnipath scheme.

When asked how the JAP leader convinced them to join the protests, one of the kids told Republic TV, "We are sloganeering for Pappu Yadav. He is a nice man. He gave us food and Rs 100 to join this march."

All the other children also said that they were given money to sloganeer in favour of Pappu Yadav. Speaking to Republic TV later in the day, Yadav urged the Central Government to either withdraw the Agnipath Scheme or guarantee certain benefits under it.

The former MP asserted that he was ready to leave his own pension on the guarantee that the same would be given to the soldiers of the nation.

"Either withdraw this scheme or increase the training period from 9 to 12 months, make pensions Rs 25,000 for those who are not guaranteed a job. If you give pensions to the soldiers, we as politicians will leave our pensions. We are ready to get detained for the farmers and soldiers of the country. We are ready to die as well. They are taking us to the police station and we are going," said Pappu Yadav.

A bandh has been called by student wings of Left parties including CPI(M) and CPI(ML), supported by Yadav's outfit as well as the RJD today. The bandh largely remained a failure in the capital city as traffic movement was seen as usual and shops also remained open. Internet services in at least 15 districts have been clamped in light of the violence caused by protestors of the Agnipath scheme.

Agnipath protests turn violent in Bihar

On Friday, agitations against the Army recruitment program spread over to several districts with youths lying on the railway tracks, blocking roads, and torching public vehicles. More than 90 FIRs have been lodged in Bihar and over 300 arrests have been made in the case.

"Vandalism incidents in railway premises have led to losses of over Rs.200 crore. At least 50 coaches and 5 engines have been completely burned and have gone out of service," Prabhat Kumar, DRM, Danapur Rail Division told ANI.

This comes even as the Centre extends the upper age limit for recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years, as a one-off exception to allow more youth to join the forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.