Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap Arrested For Fake Videos Of Attack On Migrant Workers In TN

YouTuber Manish Kashyap, from Bihar, was arrested on Saturday morning, March 18, for making fake videos of brutality against Bihari migrant workers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This is the third arrest in the case.

Kashyap, who has several cases filed against him by Bihar police, was arrested at the Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah, in the West Champaran district. He turned himself in after the Bihar Police and its Economic Offenses Unit arrived at his house to attach his assets. He is accused of disseminating videos that were untrue and deceptive regarding Bihari migrants employed in Tamil Nadu.

The state police formed a special unit and conducted raids in neighbouring states to apprehend Manish Kashyap and co-accused Yuvraj Singh Rajput after obtaining arrest orders for them on March 15.

Taking to the micro blogging site, Bihar police said, "Manish Kashyap, accused in Economic Offenses Police Station Case No. 3/23 and 4/23, has been arrested at Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah due to raids by Bihar Police and EOU for circulating false, misleading and hysterical videos for residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu. Surrendered."

The Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered three cases against Kashyap and others on the charges of "engaging in spreading fake videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu on social media."

"Kashyap, wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in a fake news matter of laborers' issues in the southern state, surrendered before the police on Saturday, fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings. Six teams constituted by the EOU, along with Patna and Champaran Police, have been continuously conducting raids on his locations at various places and hideouts since yesterday (Friday). He surrendered at Jagdishpur police station of Bettiah on Saturday, fearing arrest and other legal action," a statement issued by the EOU said.

Those names in the FIR registered in the above-mentioned case include Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh Rajput, and Manish Kashyap. EOU has already arrested Aman Kumar from Jamui in connection with its investigation prior to Manish Kashyap.

The Tamil Nadu Police has also registered 13 cases to probe the matter.



What is the case?

Recently, videos showing hate crimes and violence against the Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu surfaced on the internet. The news triggered a political slugfest between the two states and prompted the CMs of both states to look into the matter. Amid this, Manish Kashyap, who is a YouTuber from Bihar, allegedly shared "fake" videos of Bihar migrant workers being thrashed in Tamil Nadu.

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, took cognizance of the video and expressed concern about alleged attacks on Bihari migrants in the south Indian state. He further directed the formation of a four-member committee to probe the matter.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu issued a statement following the outcry and claimed that the reports of Hindi-speaking Bihari migrants being subjected to hate crime in Tamil Nadu are fake. He assured strict actions against the perpetrators of the fake news.