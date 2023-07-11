Bike-borne Robbers Snatch Over Rs 9 Lakh From CNG Station Employees In Gurugram

Three bike-borne robbers robbed of two CNG station employees riding on a scooty of more than Rs 9 lakh on Monday, the Gurugram Police said.

The incident took place around 11 am near the IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-bound side service lane of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, police said. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Krishnakant Raman, a native of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, he has been working at a CNG station in Sector 31 since 2017 as a manager.

The incident took place while he was on way to deposit cash at the head office of Haryana City Gas Company in Sushant Lok Phase-1 along with Sahil Patel, another employee of the station.

"We left on a scooty with a bag containing Rs 9,35,670. Sahil was driving and I was riding pillion. When we reached the service lane before IFFCO Chowk, three men riding a bike came from behind and snatched the cash bag from my shoulder.

"We lost control of our scooty. I could not note down the full registration number of the bike of the accused who fled away after snatching the bag. After this, I informed the station operator about the incident," Raman said in his complaint.

When the CNG station operator informed the police, a police team reached the spot where the employees of CNG station told police that the all three accused were wearing helmets and due to which they could not even see their faces.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against three unidentified suspects under sections 379 (snatching), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 18 police station on Monday evening.

Sub-Inspector Mangal, the investigating officer, said teams of police station and crime unit are now checking the footage of CCTV cameras in the surrounding area and trying to identify the accused and their bike.