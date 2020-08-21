'Congress Govt Failed To Act Against Liquor Mafia', Bikram Singh Demands CBI Probe

Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister from Shiromani Akali Dal, said that the Congress government failed to take any action against the liquor mafia, especially those led by the Congressmen and demanded a CBI investigation. Majithia also said that Congress could not do anything about the distilleries who were providing them with spirit which was used to make the spurious liquor. This resulted in the death of 5 more people in Tarn Taran and Bholath.

'Hooch Traders are flourishing under Congress government'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Bikram Singh Majithia said, on Thursday, that CM Amarinder Singh's government did not take any actions to stop the illicit liquor trade in the state. His statement came after 2 people died in Tarn Taran and 3 in Bholath died due to the consumption of illicit liquor. The SAD leader said that the hooch traders are increasing in the area because of the Congress government.

"This also shows that far from dismantling the mafia, it continues to flourish. Even the families of the two persons who died in Tarn Taran on Wednesday and three who died in Bholath have given a statement saying spurious liquor is freely available in their villages. The tentacles of the hooch traders are increasing day by day and now have reached the Doaba region also after flourishing in Majha and the Patiala-Khanna-Ludhiana belt earlier. There cannot be a bigger indictment of the Congress government," said SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The consumption of fake liquor was causing deaths in the state as no action was taken against the distilleries who supply the raw material, spirit, said Majithia. According to him the distilleries involved in smuggling spirit were not being sealed and no actions were taken against them for abetment of murder. He also stated that nothing will change and the tragedies, like the hooch tragedy, will not stop in the state. Things will unravel once these distilleries are shut and sealed.

Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a CBI or an independent inquiry into the liquor mafia in the state because the real culprits were under the political shelter provided by the Congress government. An investigation into this case could lead to the entire conspiracy unraveling, as per the SAD leader. He demanded this inquiry after the death of 5 people which followed the demise of over 130 people in the recent illicit liquor trade, the hooch tragedy, came to light. The hooch tragedy was spread over Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts and lead to the death of people due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The SAD leader reiterated his demand for CBI inquiry or an inquiry by a sitting judge of the high court into the liquor mafia in the state and also pointed out that the illicit liquor trade had already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore, besides the loss of life, to the state.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor mafia in Punjab which was not taken well by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. The Punjab CM had stated that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the hooch tragedy and no one will be spared.

"The properties of the culprits will be confiscated for this unpardonable act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime deserve no leniency since it is a man-made tragedy," said CM Amarinder Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)