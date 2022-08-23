Bilkis Bano Case: Plea Filed Against Gujarat Govt's Move To Release Rapists, SC To Hear

Amid public outrage, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of 11 persons convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 7 members of her family. The plea filed by CPI(M) leader Subhasini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former philosophy professor Roop Rekh Varma was mentioned before an SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar by advocate Aparna Bhat on Tuesday. At the outset, she provided the details of this case.

Thereafter, the CJI questioned whether the convicts were released by virtue of the SC's order. Retorting to this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal stressed, "No. SC gave a discretion to the government to consider it. The bench was of Justice Ajay Rastogi. We are challenging the remission, not the order of SC". While the petitioner sought an urgent listing of the matter, the CJI stated that the court will look into it.

Bilkis Bano case

While taking shelter in a field after fleeing her village in wake of the post-Godhra violence, she was gang raped and 7 members of her family were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002. Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe and the accused were arrested in 2004. On January 21, 2008, Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana were sentenced to life imprisonment.

While the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of the aforesaid persons in 2018, the SC directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs.50 lakh compensation, a job, and a house to Bilkis Bano a year later. Though one convict- Radheshyam Shah moved the Gujarat High Court seeking remission under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it dismissed the plea on July 17, 2019, citing that the "appropriate government" to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat as the trial took place in Mumbai. Shah challenged this order in the apex court.

On May 13, an SC bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath set aside the HC order and directed the Gujarat government to decide the application for the convict's release within a period of two months as per its 1992 remission policy. In a shocking development on August 15, all the 11 convicts in the case were released after spending over 15 years in jail and were welcomed with sweets. The Gujarat government took this decision after a committee headed by Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra unanimously advocated remission.