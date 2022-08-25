Bilkis Bano Case: SC Issues Notice To Gujarat Govt On Plea Challenging Release Of Rapists

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Gujarat government on the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 7 members of her family. A three-judge bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath was hearing a plea filed by CPI(M) leader Subhasini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former philosophy professor Roop Rekh Varma. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal talked about the gruesome details of the case.

Thereafter, Justice Rastogi observed, "Whatever they have committed, they have been convicted. The question is whether they (the Gujarat government) are justified in considering remission". He stated that the SC is only concerned if the release of the rapists was within the parameters of the law. Meanwhile, the CJI said, "I am not a party to the judgment. I read somewhere the Court has granted permission for remission. No, the Court said only to consider". While the Gujarat government's counsel argued that this plea is not maintainable, the SC asked the petitioners to implead the convicts and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Convicts in Bilkis Bano case walk free

While taking shelter in a field after fleeing her village in wake of the post-Godhra violence, Bilkis Bano was gang raped and 7 members of her family were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002. Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe and the accused were arrested in 2004. On January 21, 2008, Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of the aforesaid persons in 2018, while the SC directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs.50 lakh compensation, a job, and a house to Bilkis Bano a year later. Though one convict- Radheshyam Shah moved the Gujarat High Court seeking remission under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it dismissed the plea on July 17, 2019, citing that the "appropriate government" to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat as the trial took place in Mumbai. Shah challenged this order in the apex court.

On May 13, an SC bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath set aside the HC's order and directed the Gujarat government to decide the application for the convict's release within a period of two months as per its 1992 remission policy. In a shocking development on August 15, all the 11 convicts in the case were released after spending over 15 years in jail and were welcomed with sweets. The Gujarat government took this decision after a committee headed by Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra unanimously advocated remission.