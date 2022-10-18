In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, the Gujarat government revealed that the CBI had opposed the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the release of 11 persons convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 7 members of her family, the SC had asked the Bhupendra Patel-led government to file its response. It explained that the state government decided to release all the convicts as they had spent over 14 years behind the bars and on account of their "good behaviour".

It took this call after considering the opinions of 7 authorities- CBI SP, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, Special Judge (CBI), City, Civil & Sessions Court, Mumbai, Dahod SP, Dahod Collector & District Magistrate, Jail Superintendent, Godhra Sub-Jail, Additional Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Administration and the Jail Advisory Committee. While the CBI SP and Special Judge (CBI) opposed the granting of remission to all convicts, most of the other authorities gave their consent for all but one convict- Radheshyam Shah. However, the Union Home Ministry approved the premature release of all 11 convicts within 2 weeks of the Gujarat Home Department seeking its sanction.

Opposing the release of Radheshyam Shah, the Dahod SP contended that the possibility of peace being disturbed cannot be ruled out as his family resides at the same place where the victims and her relatives live. While the Dahod SP and ADGP seconded this view, the Jail Superintendent and 9 out of 10 members of the Jail Advisory Committee backed his early release. Interestingly, the Gujarat Home Ministry relied only on the recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee to seek consent from the Centre for his release.

The affidavit read, "I say that the state government considered all the opinions and decided to release 11 prisoners since they have completed 14 years and above in prisons and their behaviour was found to be good. After approval of the state government, orders have been issued on August 10, 2022, to release the prisoners. Hence, in instant case, the state has considered the proposals under policy of 1992 as directed by this Hon'ble court and not granted under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'."

Convicts in Bilkis Bano case walk free

While taking shelter in a field after fleeing her village in wake of the post-Godhra violence, Bilkis Bano was gang raped and 7 members of her family were killed by a mob on March 3, 2002. Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe and the accused were arrested in 2004. On January 21, 2008, Jashvantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shaileshbhai Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipinchandra Joshi, Kesharbhai Vahoniya, Pradip Modhiya, Bakabhai Vahoniya, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Rameshbhai Chandana were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Bombay High Court upheld the conviction of the aforesaid persons in 2018, while the SC directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs.50 lakh compensation, a job, and a house to Bilkis Bano a year later. Though one convict- Radheshyam Shah moved the Gujarat High Court seeking remission under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it dismissed the plea on July 17, 2019, citing that the "appropriate government" to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat as the trial took place in Mumbai. Shah challenged this order in the apex court.

On May 13, an SC bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath set aside the HC's order and directed the Gujarat government to decide the application for the convict's release within a period of two months as per its 1992 remission policy. In a shocking development on August 15, all the 11 convicts in the case were released after spending over 15 years in jail. Their release became more controversial as they were welcomed with sweets after stepping out of jail.