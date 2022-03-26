Birbhum Massacre: 30-member CBI Team Probe Violence Site, File FIR Against 21 Accused

A day after Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the Birbhum killings, a 30-member team has joined the investigation and reached the crime scene in Rampurhat.

The CBI team includes Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts from Delhi led by (DIG) ranked officer Akhilesh Singh. The Birbhum violence probe is being headed by a Joint Director-level officer. The team has been divided into three groups which left for Rampurhat today.

The central agency has registered an FIR against 21 accused in the case pertaining to the killing of eight people including women and children in the Bagtoi village of West Bengal's Birbhum district. The CBI has filed the FIR under relevant Sections 147, 148, and 149 of the IPC on suspected offenses of armed rioting.

At least eight people were beaten up, locked in rooms, and charred to death by miscreants on March 22, hours after the murder of a TMC panchayat leader. After the incident caught headlines, the West Bengal government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Birbhum massacre.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the Rampurhat killings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ordered a forensic team to investigate the incident site. The court has instructed the state SIT to discontinue its probe, refusing to stay the order. The court has ordered the CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7.

One of the teams has been tasked with speaking to witnesses and villagers while the other team will go to the Rampurhat police station and the third will visit the hospital. The CBI sleuths along with CFSL officials were seen inspecting the incident site this morning.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Inspector General Bharat Lal Meena reached Bagtui village, Rampurhat to investigate the Birbhum violence.

Birbhum massacre

On Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the victims of the violence in Rampurhat and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She announced that financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses.

Twenty-two people have so far been arrested in connection with the arson and among those arrested is the brother of the deceased TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.