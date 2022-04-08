Birbhum Massacre: Calcutta HC Directs CBI To Probe Murder Of TMC Leader Bhadu Sheikh

The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, April 8, directed the CBI to investigate the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, in apparent retaliation to which nine persons were charred to death in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, last month.

The Court opined that the two incidents - the murder of TMC panchayat leader and the Birbhum massacre - are interlinked. It directed the state police to hand over all records of investigation and of the accused to the CBI.

“The CBI is directed to investigate the murder case of Bhadu Sheikh along with the investigation in the case of Bogtui house-burning and murders. The CBI is directed to file a further report of investigation in both the cases on the next date of hearing,” ordered the Court.

The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the March 21 violence at Bogtui village that resulted in the death of nine people including women and children. Petitions were filed before a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava for ordering a CBI probe into the murder of Bhadu Sheikh as well, claiming that the two incidents were interlinked.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, ordered the transfer of the murder case from the state police to the CBI for the purpose of a complete investigation.

Birbhum massacre

The state DGP had on March 22 said that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat. He was killed using crude bombs. The place where Sheikh was murdered, is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.

This incident led to a violent massacre in Birbhum, resulting in the death of 9 people, who were charred to death after their homes were set on fire. So far, around 22 people have been arrested in the arson case, while six have been held for the TMC leader's murder.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has denied any involvement with the violence, while the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many leaders have also condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the village.

(With agency inputs)