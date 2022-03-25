Birbhum Massacre: Calcutta HC States 'No Contribution Of SIT To Probe' In 11-page Order

Lambasting the Bengal govt over inaction in the Birbhum violence probe, the Calcutta High Court in its 11-page order on Friday, observed that though the SIT was constituted on March 22, there has been no effective contribution in the probe. The HC also stated that the police probe was not done as expected, keeping the gravity of the offence in mind. The HC has transferred the investigation into the Birbhum massacre to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Birbhum violence: Calcutta HC order details

The Calcutta HC has noted murder allegations against ADG Ghyanwant Singh in a 2007 case and his alleged involvement in the coal smuggling case. The HC has also noted the PILs' accusations that police did not reach fire site on time, tower damping technology used to tamper probe, suspect manner of collection of samples and witnesses' statement recording. The Calcutta HC highlighted the urgency to transfer the probe to an 'independent body' as there is an allegation of an attempt to wipe off the evidence.

The HC has ordered the SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter and hand over case papers, arrested accused and suspects in police custody. The HC has ordered CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7. The order was passed by Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj after a suo-moto hearing of a bunch of PILs regarding the Birbhum violence.

On Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She announced that financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

Birbhum violence

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the Birbhum violence and asked the state government to take strict action.