In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the Birbhum massacre to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The HC has instructed the state SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter, refusing to stay its order. The court has ordered the CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7.

The HC was hearing a bunch of PILs regarding the Birbhum violence. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) too has taken cognizance of incidents of violence. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

On Thursday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. She announced that a financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses. MC MPs including Sudip Bandopahyay, Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the probe into the incident and demanded that Bengal Governor should be removed as he was working unconstitutionally against the TMC govt.

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.