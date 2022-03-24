'Birbhum Violence An Indelible Scar On Governance': WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should learn lessons on governance after the Birbhum incident, where eight people were burnt alive, state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday, March 24.

"In a democracy like India, this is a painful incident and rather than taking a defensive stance, the CM should take corrective steps," Governor Dhankhar told ANI. CM Banerjee visited the Rampurhat village of Birbhum on March 24.

Even as the West Bengal Chief Minister cautioned Dhankhar against defaming the state and termed him as 'ladsahab' (a lordly person), the Bengal Governor on March 23, said, "This is a shameful event and an indelible scar on Governance. The burning of people alive in a democracy in this manner is very painful. I appeal to the govt to learn the lessons rather than offering defence."

Meanwhile, the post mortem report on March 24 revealed, the victims in the Birbhum violence, including women and children, were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Administrative and legal developments so far

MHA demands report:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

Calcutta HC takes Suo moto cognisance:

The Calcutta High Court on March 23 took cognisance of the Birbhum incident where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Chief Justice bench is hearing the matter.

Calcutta High Court admits PIL from NCPCR:

In the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the Calcutta High Court has admitted the Public Interest Litigation with regards to Birbhum violence. The matter is listed for hearing before the Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of incidents of violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district

SIT to investigate the violence:

The West Bengal government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the Birbhum violence. So far, at least 20 persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

NCW demands action from WB police:

In a recent development to the Birbhum massacre, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken cognisance of the incident and has demanded swift action in the matter. The NCW has written to police officials urging them to take stringent action against the culprits and to intimate the action taken to the Commission within 24 hours.

(Image: PTI)