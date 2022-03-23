Birbhum Violence: Calcutta HC Lists PIL For Hearing Before Chief Justice Today

In the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the Calcutta High Court has admitted the Public Interest Litigation with regards to Birbhum violence. The matter is listed for hearing before the Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of incidents of violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where 10 people including women and children were charred to death on Tuesday.

Eight to ten persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were set ablaze by an angry mob in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said. The incident was triggered by the killing of a TMC panchayat leader - Bahadur Sheikh, in a bomb attack late on March 22.

West Bengal | Around 10-12 houses were set on fire last night. A total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, 7 dead bodies were retrieved from a single house: Fire officials on death of several people after a mob allegedly set houses on fire and killed a TMC leader in Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/KOW2ldlCgy — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

2 children among 8 charred to death in Birbhum violence

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya informed that 11 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the constitution of a 3-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal Government on the killings in Birbhum. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Also, BJP leader and WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari has demanded the imposition of the President's rule in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, he had said, "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal."

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared, "Here are the details of the murders (mostly political) that has happened in the last week itself, since then. Does she have the moral right to continue as the Home Minister of WB? I demand her immediate resignation."