Birbhum Violence: CBI Takes 7 People Into Custody In Relation To Rampurhat Killings

In a key development, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the Birbhum violence on Monday took seven people into custody. At least eight people, including children and women, were killed in Rampurhat when 10 houses were set ablaze by unidentified individuals on March 21 after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The autopsy report revealed that the victims were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

The seven accused have been taken from Sainthia village to CBI camp for further probe. On Sunday, the central agency interrogated arrested local TMC leader Anarul Hossain and other accused persons, besides recording the statement of those who were wounded in the violence.

Experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi, who arrived at Rampurhat on Friday, collected samples from the incident site in Bogtui village.

CBI team also visited the area. A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are providing security to the CBI officers, who are probing the case on a Calcutta High Court order. Earlier, the West Bengal government had formed SIT to conduct an enquiry.

Anarul Hossain, who was apprehended by the police after a directive by CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday to hunt down all accused including TMC workers and leaders, was interrogated by the CBI. He was questioned alongside two other accused.

The Calcutta HC had directed West Bengal Police to pass over the custody of all arrested persons in relation to the case to the central agency.

Birbhum violence: CBI team records statement of injured

Another CBI team visited the Rampurhat hospital on Sunday to record the statement of the four injured persons. "They spoke to the patients; I was there," the Superintendent of the government hospital, Dr Palash Das, informed PTI.

Led by a DIG-rank official, the CBI team reached Bogtui on Saturday morning and took charge of the probe. "We will also interact with local people in Bogtui village. We have requested the administration to trace those who fled the village. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory personnel will continue their examinations," a CBI official told PTI on Sunday. The high court has asked the CBI to submit a progress report before it by April 7.