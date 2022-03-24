Birbhum Violence: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Stopped From Entering Bogtui Village

On Thursday, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was blocked from entering West Bengal's Bogtui village, where eight people, including two children, were burnt alive earlier this week. The Congress leader and a few other party members were stopped at Sriniketan More near the village in Birbhum district. Following this, the Congress leader staged a demonstration on the road demanding permission to visit the village.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and a few workers sat on the road and protested the force's decision to prevent him from visiting the village. The Congress leader demanded permission to meet the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, police officials in the area said that the leader was not allowed inside the village as it might disturb peace in the area.

"We cannot allow him (Chowdhury) to visit Bogtui as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at the village shortly. We cannot take any chance with the law and order situation, which is presently under control. We fear that his visit may disturb the peace," a senior district police officer said as cited by PTI. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, reached the village and began the investigation.

Senior police officers also met with villagers who had fled Bogtui after the arson incident. Police officials told PTI that around 69 people of five families had fled to neighbouring villages. "Senior police officers have spoken to them and assured them of full security. Most of them have started returning. The chief minister may meet some of them during her visit," the police said.

Birbhum violence

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. On Wednesday morning, police conducted raids in neighbourhood areas on the lookout for more suspects involved in the incident.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI