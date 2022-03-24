Birbhum Violence: Mamata Banerjee Meets Kin Of Deceased; Promises Ex Gratia & Govt Jobs

Visiting the victims of the Birbhum violence in Rampurhat, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed in the incident. Banerjee consoled the deceased's kin, handing over a bottle of water to the crying family. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

Mamata Banerjee visits Birbhum

"Financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs will be given for reconstructing affected houses. Families of the 10 people who died in fire will be given a job & Rs 5 lakhs," said Banerjee. TMC MPs including Sudip Bandopahyay, Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the probe into the incident.

After the meeting, Bandopadhyay said, "We have demanded that Bengal Governor should be removed as his work is against our constitutional work. 21 people have been arrested and 15 people officials have been sent on leave. No guilty person will be spared".

Birbhum violence

On Tuesday, Bhadu Shaik - a Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader was killed by unidentified assailants. Following this, at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death after nearly a dozen houses were set on fire with petrol bombs in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. Till now, at least 22 arrests have been made by police. As per the post-mortem report of the victims, the women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive.

Enraged by the incident, BJP has demanded Mamata Banerjee to resign as Bengal CM. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh acknowledged that Birbhum is a sensitive region where political violence is at its peak and opposition parties are targeted every day. Noting that more than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state, Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee-led government was taking no action.