Birbhum Violence: NCW Chief Slams West Bengal Police For 'failing To Protect People'

Following the violent incident in West Bengal's Birbhum district, National Commission for Women in India (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma lashed out at the West Bengal government, saying that such incidents are not new in West Bengal as the police have failed to help the people in the past as well. NCW has taken cognisance of the incident in which around ten people were charred to death.

Talking exclusively to Republic, the NCW chairperson condemned the Birbhum violence in West Bengal and said that state police have failed to do their part.

"In the past as well, after the elections, violent incidents erupted from across the state and the police failed to protect the people. Following the West Bengal Police's inefficiency in controlling such activities, the perpetrators have taken a view that the police will not do anything and they thus carry on violence, especially against women and children. They are the sufferers", she said.

Further calling the incident "gruesome", the NCW chairperson stated that the West Bengal government has failed though chief minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming to react to it. "I have heard from sources that the police is telling victims to leave the village and stay away from the village. Victims are being victimised. After the incident, no security is being provided to the family", she added.

Notably, this came after NCW had written a letter to DGP West Bengal and SP Birbhu to take strict actions against the culprits and further to intimate the action taken to the Commission within 24 hours. Following this, the Calcutta High Court has also taken into cognisance the PIL filed regarding the incident. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of incidents of violence reported in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where ten people, including women and children, were charred to death on Tuesday.

Birbhum violence

In a shocking turn of events, following the murder of the deputy chief of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) controlled-Barshal gram panchayat Bhadu Sheikh on Tuesday, around ten houses were set on fire leading to several people, including women and children, being burnt alive. Fire officials had also reached the spot to control the fire but were reportedly not allowed to do so. Also, identifying the bodies has become difficult as they were completely charred.

Image: PTI/Republic World