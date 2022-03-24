The victims in the Birbhum violence including women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive, the post-mortem report accessed by Republic TV revealed. This was the preliminary finding of the forensic experts who conducted tests on the charred bodies of 8 persons which were found inside houses that were set on fire by miscreants in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack.

Blame game over Birbhum violence

The West Bengal government set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the Birbhum violence. So far, at least 20 persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. This also led to a fresh war of words between WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee, with the former observing that the state is in grip of "violence culture and lawlessness".

Hitting back at Dhankhar via a letter on Tuesday, Banerjee stressed, "The possibility of a larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the state cannot be ruled out and the investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident. Whenever such an incident takes place, it is highly improper to make sweeping and uncalled for statement instead of paving the way for impartial investigation". However, the WB Governor opined that this was a ruse to shield the guilty.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari rushed to the spot and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal government on this incident. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the WB CM confirmed that she will be visiting Birbhum today and took a dig at BJP for purportedly politicizing the violence.