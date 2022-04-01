Birbhum Violence: Two More Arrested In Connection To Bhadu Sheikh's Murder

Two more have been arrested in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection to the murder of a local TMC leader and deputy pradhan Bhadu Sheikh last week. The recent arrests made by the police in the Birbhum district have taken the total number of nabbed people in the murder case to six so far, informed a senior police officer on Thursday. Notably, as informed by the police officer, the two accused were arrested from the Nalhati and Margram villages in Birbhum.

They have been hiding in the villages since March 21 when the TMC leader was killed. Meanwhile, around 10 FIRs has been filed so far under various section of the Indian Penal Code in connection to the panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh's murder last week following which violence broke out in the Bogtui village of the district where miscreants attacked several houses and set them on fire. The incident led to the killing of around nine people including women and children who were charred to death.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the matter, however, the case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A team of CBI officials also visited the Margram village during the day in search of Sheikh's two brothers in the village following which they also visited a CCTV-fitted house in Bogtui in search of a hard disk that likely had the footage from the day of the violence.

Earlier in the day, the police stopped by the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital to collect CCTV footage to check who visited the medical establishment after the charred bodies of the victims and the other five injured were taken there. They have also grilled a senior officer of Nalhati Police Station and two other officers of Rampurhat Police Station in connection with their investigation.

Birbhum violence

The incident took place last week on Monday when a local Trinamool Congress leader and Panchayat official Bhadu Sheikh was allegedly killed in a bomb explosion in the Rampurhat area. Following this, a political clash erupted in the district, and violence spread across. A group of miscreants also attacked several houses and set them on fire. As a result, people sleeping inside the houses were killed alive.

While the ruling TMC has denied any involvement with the violence, the opposition has been demanding a probe into the matter. Many have also condemned the brutal killing of innocent people in the village.

