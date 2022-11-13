Biryani During Eclipse Row: Jagannath Temple Servitors Seek Action Against Rationalists

Servitors of the Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, seeking punishment for those who allegedly made "objectionable" remarks against gods.

In the letter, the Chhatisha Nijog, the apex servitors' body comprising 36 different groups, said people claiming to be rationalists have hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by ridiculing century-old traditions during the recent solar and lunar eclipses. The particular group of people made slanderous remarks in television channels against Lord Ram and Lord Laxman, it said.

"They even said that rice and chicken can be offered to Lord Jagannath as prasad," it added.

It said the state government will be responsible if there is any major law and order situation in the state.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra and Director-General of Police SK Bansal.

Earlier this week, eight people were arrested for allegedly attacking a group that organised a biryani feast in Bhubaneswar during the two eclipses.

