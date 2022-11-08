Biryani Feast Turns Violent In Bhubaneswar As Hindu Group Opposes Eating During Eclipse

Violence broke out in Odisha's Bhubaneswar after a group of Bajrang Dal activists clashed with a group of 'rationalists' who organised a biryani feast in the capital. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the violence erupted after the clash between the two groups as the Hindu group was against the consumption of cooked food during the lunar eclipse on November 8.

The Biryani distribution was being carried out at the Lohia Academy in Berhampur, which according to the activists was acting against the tradition.

Stones pelted, police officers injured

Sources revealed that stones were pelted during the clash which caused minor injuries to a few police officers present at the spot. It was also revealed that the cow dung was flung during the altercation over the biryani distribution which the Bajrang Dal activists claimed was against Hindu traditions. Several food stalls in the area were also ransacked in the clash.

In the visuals emerging from the Lohia Academy, several people were seen wearing helmets to protect themselves from the stone pelting. Those inside the premises of the building were seen attacking those trying to enter, with one threatening with a brick in his hand. Several police officers were also present at the spot where the Hindu groups were reached to oppose the biryani feast. The videos from the clash site showed the Police detained a few people who were involved in the violence. The police officials also carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd as it continued to grow over the biryani feast.

It is being said that the rationalist group was making a point that eating during the eclipse has no ill effects on one's health, as is believed by those who follow the superstitions.