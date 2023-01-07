BIS Cracks Down On Substandard Toys Made In China Selling At Airport Shops, Malls

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday cracked down on the toys shops located inside airports and malls across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru to seize substandard 'made in China' toys that were being sold. At a presser, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General BIS said the raids will continue this month in order to control the import of cheap and sub-standard toys, ANI reported.

The toys manufactured in China are allegedly being sold in the Indian markets without compliance with BIS ISO rules. India's Ministry of Commerce has often called for limiting such poor quality imports of China-made toys to India warning about the risks posed to children.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that some elements are involved in smuggling substandard toys from China to India. Not a single Chinese company has a licence to export toys from China to India," Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General BIS said.

During raids, BIS found substandard toys made in China. Preliminary investigation reveals that some elements are involved in smuggling substandard toys from China to India. Not a single Chinese company has a licence to export toys from China to India: Pramod Kumar Tiwari, DG, BIS — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

'Not a single Chinese company has a license'

The BIS Director General said the countrywide raids were started mainly at the airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and other major airports to detect substandard toys coming from China. "We also conducted a search at several malls. This search will continue throughout this month,” he added.

"Not a single Chinese company has a license to import toys from China to India, nor any Chinese companies have applied for a license to import toys from China after India made it mandatory to take a license from BIS to import toys from any country to India from January 1, 2021,” Tiwari said.



He added that the low-grade toys were being imported from China in the guise of "chocolates." He cautioned people that any Made in China toy found anywhere in the country shall be immediately reported to BIS officials. Strict action will be taken in accordance with the law, he noted.



The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, implements rules for the commodities to meet Indian standards. It also enacts conformity assessment schemes, including running goods through laboratory checks for conformity assessment.



BIS ensures reforms to the customs duties on imported toys and mandates certification for imports, which enhances the domestic manufacturing of the products.