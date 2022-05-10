Bitta Karate Case Hearing Adjourned As Victim's Lawyer Refrains Due To 'lack Of Security'

A Sessions Court in Srinagar which was scheduled to hear a fresh plea against terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate in the alleged killing of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo, has presently adjourned the hearing after the victim's family's lawyer returned from the airport citing inadequate security for him.

Earlier in the day, advocate Utsav Bains, who is representing Satish Tickoo's family in the case, moved the plea for adjournment of the hearing in the Srinagar Sessions Court on May 10, stating that he was not provided proper security by the Jammu and Kashmir police despite the Supreme Court's order. In a letter written to the First Additional Sessions Judge-Srinagar, he claimed that he left for Delhi from Srinagar airport after he was not provided security.

"No security was provided to Advocate Utsav Bains by Jammu & Kashmir Police today in spite of orders by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the learned advocate has to, unfortunately, return back to Delhi after landing at the Srinagar Airport today at 9 am", the letter added, concluding, “It is requested to your lordship to please adjourn today’s hearing in Criminal Revision No 138 of 2022 in the interest of justice."

Notably, the trial proceedings against former Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Commander Bitta Karate have recently begun after a long wait of 31 years on the basis of a plea filed by the family of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo who was allegedly killed by the terrorist.

Fresh application filed by slain Kashmiri Pandit's family

Recently, a fresh application was filed by the victim's family asking to place on record Bitta Karate's shocking video where he admitted that the first Kashmiri Pandit he murdered was Satish Tickoo. Apart from the application, video footage and a transcript were also to be heard in the sessions court on Tuesday, May 10.

In the transcript papers accessed by Republic TV, Bitta Karate, while speaking to a reporter, admitted that the first person he killed was Satish Kumar Tickoo after receiving orders from a high level.

Notably, Bitta Karate has been accused of killing many Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus which he later admitted to doing too. In an interview in the year 1991, Karate had stated that he executed more than '20 Kashmiri Pandits' or 'maybe more than 30-40' while Kashmiri Pandits said that they regarded the JKLF terrorist as the 'Butcher of Pandits'.

