Bitta Karate's Wife, Syed Salahuddin's Son & 2 Others Fired; Dismissal Orders Accessed

Republic TV on Saturday accessed the copy of the dismissal orders of 4 employees issued by the General Administration Department of the J&K government. They include Syed Abdul Mueed, Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, Muheet Ahmad Bhat and Majid Hussain Qadri. As per the government, the law enforcement and intelligence agencies found that the aforesaid individuals were involved in anti-national activities. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sacked them under Article 311 of the Constitution based on the recommendation of a committee.

Syed Abdul Mueed

He was working as the Manager, IT, in the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute. Mueed is the son of Pakistan-based terrorist Syed Salahuddin who is the head of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found to have a role in three terror attacks on the JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the Institution increased sympathy for the secessionist forces.

Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan

Having cleared the Kashmir Administrative Services exam in 2009, she was working as the DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir. In 2011, she married JKLF terrorist Bitta Karate who has openly admitted to killing many Kashmiri Hindus. Since his arrest by the NIA in a terror funding case in 2019, he has been behind the bars. Khan provided false information for seeking a passport and had links with foreigners who are on the payroll of ISI. She also came under the scanner for allegedly ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in J&K.

Muheet Ahmad Bhat

He was serving as a Scientist-D in the Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science of the University of Kashmir. According to the government, Bhat was found involved in propagating a secessionist-terrorist agenda at the aforesaid university. He also tried to radicalize students for advancing the agenda of Pakistan and its proxies.

Majid Hussain Qadri

He was a Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Management Studies at the University of Kashmir. Qadri has a long association with terror organizations including Lashkar-e-Toiba. Earlier, he was booked under the Public Safety Act and also faces a number of FIRs registered u/s 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or above) and 7/27 of the Ranbir Penal Code relating to various terror-related cases.