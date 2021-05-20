Bitter Experience Of Oxygen Shortage Left A Lesson To Be Learnt: Delhi High Court

The bitter experience that everyone in the national has had with acute shortage of medical oxygen has certainly left a lesson to be learnt particularly by hospitals," said the Delhi High Court on Tuesday while hearing the batch of petitions regarding management of COVID-19 crisis in the national capital.

The observations were made by a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh while it was considering the issue of installation of Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen plants in hospitals.

"It is high time that at least large hospitals having 100 beds or more should install their own PSA plant," the division bench noted.

The court asked both the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party government to file a status report on this regard by the next date of hearing. While dealing with the issue of updating of data regarding availability of beds, the bench came down heavily on the hospitals after it was informed that the hospitals are still not updating the data regularly.

"Despite our order, hospitals are not updating data. Principal Secretary Health GNCTD should again communicate to hospitals and nursing homes their obligation to comply with the directions. We hope and expect that they would comply with the same," the bench said. "We would like to avoid taking any unpleasant action.. we make it clear that if we find that there is deliberate disobedience, we would not hesitate in taking precipitate action," it added.

Coming next to the issue of leakage of oxygen, the Delhi government through senior advocate Rahul Mehra informed the court that refillers are not complying with the directions of the court. However, Amicus Rajasehkar Rao informed the bench regarding the supply of oxygen in Delhi. He apprised the court that so far the supply is normal and smooth.

"Things are moving smoothly on the oxygen supply front," Rao said. Adding to Rao's submissions, Mehra said, "Entire pressure currently is non existent. We have buffer stock."

Noting these submissions, the court warned the refillers of action they don't put their house in order. "Since there was extreme dearth of inter alia oxygen and refillers were also hard-pressed to deal with the situation, we consciously did not take a strict view of the matter despite noncompliance.

The direction was issued because there was leakage of oxygen and cylinder were being sold at exorbitant prices," the court observed. "Since the situation has now eased there can be no reason for refillers to not put the system in place and make it operational with regard to regular updates," it added.

The bench also issued notice to the 15 refillers of Delhi and asked them to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions regarding the management of the health emergency that has emerged due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.